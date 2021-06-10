$139.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report sales of $139.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.94 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $536.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $581.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $663.66 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $734.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

MESA opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

