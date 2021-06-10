$14.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce $14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $72.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE Y traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $702.34. 61,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.42. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $460.58 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 6.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

