$147.96 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post sales of $147.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.83 million and the highest is $153.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $406.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of AVAV opened at $110.22 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.36.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,805.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,025 shares of company stock worth $31,416,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

