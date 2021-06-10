15,000 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,540. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

