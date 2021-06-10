$155.34 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce sales of $155.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $165.56 million. Amarin reported sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $651.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

