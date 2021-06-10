$163.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce sales of $163.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.21 million and the lowest is $158.57 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $141.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $686.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $930,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,474 shares of company stock worth $13,035,122. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

