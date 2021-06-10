166,220 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.26% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in B&G Foods by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 73,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

