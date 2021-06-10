$170.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce sales of $170.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $122.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $649.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

AOSL opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

