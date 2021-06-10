199,898 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $297,559,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,793,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

INFY stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.