1irstcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $48,505.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $48,505.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $290.81 or 0.00795782 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,102 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

