1World (1WO) Price Tops $0.0872 on Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $9,201.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1World has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

