$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

