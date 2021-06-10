20,000 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.57. 5,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.