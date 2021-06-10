20,075 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 182.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.36. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,158 shares of company stock valued at $28,263,248. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.