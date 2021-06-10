21,170 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,791,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,777. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

