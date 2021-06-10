21,281 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $108.41 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

