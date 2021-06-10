220,900 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000.

Shares of GGPIU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

