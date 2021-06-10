$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce $26.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $34.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $20,000,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $964,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

