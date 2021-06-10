$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Omeros posted sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $97.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $100.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $113.21 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

