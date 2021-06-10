$264.42 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce sales of $264.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the lowest is $253.50 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $284.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.