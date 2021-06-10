$271.67 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $271.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.40 million and the highest is $295.51 million. Zumiez posted sales of $250.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $133,532.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $641,052.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,794. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

