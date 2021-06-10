$28.37 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $28.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the lowest is $27.45 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $25.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $112.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.49 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $110.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

