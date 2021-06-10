29,054 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.31. 48,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,165. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.95. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

