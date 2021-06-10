$3.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce earnings of $3.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the lowest is $2.98. LGI Homes reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.82. 530,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.60. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,620 shares of company stock worth $7,898,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

