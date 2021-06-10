$30.26 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post $30.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $121.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $122.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altabancorp by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $866.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

