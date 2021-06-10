$308.47 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post sales of $308.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.40 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

