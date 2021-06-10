360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech accounts for 42.1% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned about 3.07% of 360 DigiTech worth $117,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $36,989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,364. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. Equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

