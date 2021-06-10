36,109 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Cigna makes up about 1.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,598. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

