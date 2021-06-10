$385.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $385.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.72 million to $392.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $350.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 825,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 54.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

