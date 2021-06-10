39,961 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Mplx comprises 0.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 36,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,817. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.