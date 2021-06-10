454,574 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 454,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.22% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

