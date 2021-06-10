$47.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $47.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $47.62 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Insiders have sold 9,959 shares of company stock worth $173,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

