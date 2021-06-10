47,780 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,848,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion and a PE ratio of -39.93. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 198,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 2,056,749 shares valued at $75,092,010. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

