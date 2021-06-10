4NEW (KWATT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,996.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $77,868.64 and approximately $3,996.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

