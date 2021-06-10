51,927 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $198.16. 731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,971. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

