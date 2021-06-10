5,447 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

