$6.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post sales of $6.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $6.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $24.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.88 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $694.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.25. The company has a market capitalization of $432.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $348.13 and a 12-month high of $712.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,614 shares of company stock valued at $58,603,115 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,152,368,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after acquiring an additional 719,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.