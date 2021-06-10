$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

HTBX opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

