$70.65 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $70.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.10 million and the lowest is $70.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $300.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

