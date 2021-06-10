$70.65 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report $70.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.10 million and the lowest is $70.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $300.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.