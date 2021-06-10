$72.17 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $72.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.04 million and the lowest is $69.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $287.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

