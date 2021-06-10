7,424 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $213.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of -297.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

