746,181 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 746,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,073,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

