749,692 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 749,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,373,000. Old Republic International makes up approximately 1.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.25% of Old Republic International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.