75,693 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Repay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Repay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Repay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAY opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.79. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $915,039 over the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

