$759.40 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $759.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.80 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

SCSC stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

