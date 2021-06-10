88,918 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,573,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,811,000.

PICK opened at $47.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58.

