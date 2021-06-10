8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 19,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,538,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

