8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Hits $720,297.64 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $720,297.64 and approximately $241,498.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001994 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

