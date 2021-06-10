986,883 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Acquired by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,000. JOANN comprises 0.9% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 2.44% of JOANN as of its most recent SEC filing.

JOAN opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $694.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.78. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

JOAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

