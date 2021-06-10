A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of A. O. Smith worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $130,280.00. Insiders have sold 146,728 shares of company stock worth $10,284,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.44 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

